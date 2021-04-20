United Nigeria Airlines begins regular flights to Port Harcourt

United Nigeria Airlines will on Thursday, April 22, 2021, begin regular scheduled flight operations to the Domestic Wing of Port Harcourt International Airport.

According to the Head, corporate communications of the airline, Mr Achilleus-Chud Uchegbu, the

inaugural flight to Port Harcourt will depart the Murtala Mohammed Airport (MM2) in Ikeja, Lagos state at 1.30 pm.

Regular flights from Port Harcourt to the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport in Abuja will depart at 3:00 pm daily while flights from Abuja to Port Harcourt will depart at 4:30 pm every day.

United Nigeria will also operate regular flights from Port Harcourt to Lagos every day at 6:00 pm.

