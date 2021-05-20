United Airlines commences nonstop service to Accra

AMERICAN carrier, United Airlines has inaugurated three-times-weekly service between its hub at Washington Dulles International Airport and Kotoka International Airport even as it has celebrated the arrival of its first flight into Accra.

The new service is operated with state-of-the-art Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, featuring United’s award-winning United Polaris business class cabin and United Premium Plus.

The airline has become the only carrier serving Accra nonstop from Washington D.C.

Among those on the ground to welcome the arrival of the United flight UA996 from Washington include: United employees and crew, Marcel Fuchs, United, Managing Director International Sales, Patrick Quayle, United Vice President, International Network and Alliances, Yaw Kwakwa, Ghana Airports Company Limited, Managing Director, Charles Kraikue, Ghana Civil Aviation Authority Director-General, Stephanie S. Sullivan, U.S. Ambassador to Ghana and Kweku Ofori Asiamah, Ghana Transport Minister.

Speaking at the epoch event, United’s Vice President of International Network and Alliances, Patrick Quayle remarked: “We are thrilled with our new service between Washington, D.C. and Accra, which further expands our Africa route network and provides our customers from Ghana with direct access to the U.S. capital, as well as to over 100 destinations beyond our hub.

“This service, on our Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, offers our customers from Ghana our newest, award-winning aircraft, featuring our United Polaris suite and United Premium Plus cabin.”

For the managing director, Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), Yaw Kwakwa: “GACL welcomes the decision of United Airlines to relaunch passenger flight operations in Ghana. This is a demonstration of the confidence placed in Ghana’s aviation industry and the great strides made so far in positioning Ghana as the preferred aviation hub and leader in airport business in West Africa.

“This relaunch will offer the travelling public greater connectivity options to destinations across the United States. We welcome United Airlines back to Kotoka International Airport, the best airport in Africa by size (2019 & 2020 ACI Customer Experience Award) and to a long, fruitful and successful working relationship.

“This direct route will increase opportunities for cross-border trade, visits to Ghana’s amazing tourist destinations, and of course, reunions with family and friends. Today’s flight, and the many regular flights to come, provide an avenue for the people of Ghana and the United States to connect, and reconnect, with each other,” said Stephanie Sullivan, U.S. Ambassador to Ghana.

