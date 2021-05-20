Nigeria records 43 new COVID-19 infections, total now 165,852

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 43 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 165,852.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

”43 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-19, Rivers-14, Kastina-5, Jigawa-3, Kano-1, Oyo-1.”

