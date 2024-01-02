Former governor of Delta State, James Ibori, has charged Nigerians to unite and support the government of the day in achieving prosperity for the nation.

The former governor who was in the saddle from 1999 to 2007, gave the charge in his New Year message on Tuesday via a statement he signed.

Ibori enjoined all and sundry to “build bridges of understanding, engage in constructive dialogues, and foster a spirit of togetherness.”

“As we bid farewell to the challenges of the past year and embrace the dawn of 2024, let us unite with unwavering resilience and hope for a brighter future ahead.

“Despite the hurdles we’ve faced, our collective strength has always been our greatest asset. Let us continue to stand tall, resilient in the face of adversity, and determined to forge ahead towards prosperity.

“In this new year, let’s extend our hands in support of our government. Together, let us collaborate, not just in words but in actions, to drive positive change and progress in our beloved Delta State and our nation at large.

“Let’s build bridges of understanding, engage in constructive dialogues, and foster a spirit of togetherness. Our combined efforts are pivotal in achieving sustainable development, ensuring peace, and creating opportunities that benefit every citizen.

“May 2024 be a year of unity, growth, and shared successes. Let’s embark on this journey with optimism, determination, and a commitment to supporting our government’s initiatives that aim for a more prosperous future.

“Thank you for your resilience, dedication, and unwavering support. Together, let’s make 2024 a year of triumphs and achievements,” he charged.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Aftermath of drone attack: Count us out of Christmas celebration —Tudun Biri Christians

In this report, Northern Bureau Chief, MUHAMMAD SABIU gauged the mood in Tudun Biri village, Kaduna State as Christians in the area join their counterparts across the globe to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ tomorrow......….

Christmas: No cash, high cost of food items, but we will find way to celebrate

In this report, IFEDAYO OGUNYEMI, VINCENT KURAUN and NURUDEEN ALIMI spoke with Nigerians on how they plan to celebrate the Christmas and New Year festivals in light of the country’s economic challenges……..

Tinubu’s approval rating is reducing — Lukman, APC former vice chair

Salihu Lukman was the former National Vice Chairman (North-West) of the All Progressives Congress (APC). He resigned from his exalted office from the APC National Working Committee on the eve of the emergence of former Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, as APC National Chairman..….….…

FG to investigate outrageous airfares by airlines

The Federal Government, through the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), has announced plans to investigate the raging and unbelievable airfare regime imposed on Nigerian travelers by airlines operating in the country.…..…

After two years, CBN lifts ban on cryptocurrency transactions

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has lifted the ban it imposed two years ago on cryptocurrency transactions in the Nigerian banking system. The CBN announced the reversal of the policy in a circular by Haruna Mustapha, its Director of Financial Policy and Regulation. Mustapha said that the apex bank would now provide regulations for financial institutions on how to manage cryptocurrency to avoid misuse…..…

Old naira notes remain legal tender indefinitely – CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has extended the legal tender status of old N200, N500, and N1000 notes indefinitely, removing the initial deadline set for December 31, 2023. This is according to a statement on Tuesday signed by Director of Corporate Communications, Dr Isa AbdulMumin, the apex also disclosed that it is working to vacate existing court rulings on the old notes…..…