Unite for development, Agbor indigenes told

The people of Agbor kingdom in Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State have been charged to unite for the kingdom to take its rightful position in the state.

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic party in the state and former Executive Director, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in charge of projects, Dr Cairo Ojougboh, who gave the charge at the palace of the Dein of Agbor, Keagborekuzi I, said the people should not allow external forces to balkanise them.

He said that development in the kingdom will be accelerated if the people forge ahead in unity

The former director, who was received by Ndichie Agbor (chiefs) while paying homage to the palace during the Yuletide expressed concern over the refusal of some people to cooperate and move the kingdom forward.

Ojougboh, who is also the Akenuwa of Agbor, specifically encouraged the Ndichies to take command in their various communities in the kingdom, adding that all hands must be on deck to bring everybody into the same boat in order to achieve meaningful development in the land.

“You are the heads of your various communities and for Agbor to move forward, you should unite and take command. Whatever you need, there must be a way to forge forward. If God gives you a position in your community there could be temptations but it would be your resolve to take charge.”

Some of the chiefs who spoke at the occasion, including the Ekpe of Agbor kingdom, Erere Ojemudia commended Ojougboh for the visit and concern for the growth of the kingdom.

Earlier, Ojougboh had hosted his constituents to a Christmas get-together at Agbor Alihame.

Elder Stephen Odafi commended him for honouring them.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE