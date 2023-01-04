Unite for development, Agbor indigenes told

Niger Delta
By Alphonsus Agborh | Asaba
Agbor

The people of Agbor kingdom in Ika South Local Government Area of  Delta State have  been charged  to unite  for the kingdom  to take its rightful position in the state.

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic party in the state and former Executive Director, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in charge of projects, Dr Cairo Ojougboh, who   gave the charge at the palace of the Dein of Agbor, Keagborekuzi I, said the people should not allow external forces to balkanise  them.

He said that development in the kingdom will be accelerated if the people forge ahead in unity

The former director, who was received by  Ndichie Agbor (chiefs) while paying homage to the palace  during the Yuletide expressed concern over the refusal of  some people  to cooperate and move the  kingdom  forward.

Ojougboh, who is also the Akenuwa of Agbor,  specifically encouraged the Ndichies  to take command in their various communities in the kingdom, adding that all hands must be on deck to bring everybody into the same boat in order to achieve meaningful development in the land.

“You are the heads of your various communities and for Agbor to move forward, you should unite and take command. Whatever you need, there must be a way to forge forward. If God gives you a position in your community there could be temptations but it would be your resolve to take charge.”

Some of the chiefs who spoke at the occasion, including the Ekpe of Agbor kingdom,  Erere Ojemudia commended  Ojougboh for the visit and concern for the growth of the kingdom.

Earlier, Ojougboh had hosted his constituents to a Christmas get-together at Agbor Alihame.

Elder Stephen Odafi commended him for honouring them.

 

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 


You might also like
Niger Delta

Ex-artisanal refiners sensitises members against re-pollution

Niger Delta

PIND engages traditional rulers, stakeholders on conflict prevention

Niger Delta

PHCs across communities in Nigeria lack capacity to provide essential healthcare…

Niger Delta

Tourism authority charges Rivers citizens on state promotion

Comments
Subscribe to e-Paper
E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune
Frontpage Today

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More