Ilaje in Delta won’t be left behind —ISG

Chairman of Ilaje Summit Group (ISG), Delta State chapter, Chief Eko Isinmi Okolo, has said he will continue with his executive to ensure Ilaje both in Delta and beyond are not left behind in development.

Chief Okolo stated this in Warri, Warri South Local Government Area of the state, on Monday.

He said Nigeria is blessed with abundant natural resources, adding that he will continue to liaise with relevant authorities and stakeholders to ensure the people benefit from whatever comes from the federal and state government.

”Nigeria as a country is blessed with lots of abundant natural resources and I will continue to work with my executive members to ensure we liaise with the relevant authorities to see that our fair share gets to us in the state and our various communities,” Okolo said.

He sought the cooperation of the people for him to succeed in his administration.

He thanked the people for their contributions by way of advice which he acknowledged have helped the group to move forward, while soliciting more suggestions from both members of the group and the entire Ilaje people.

Chief Okolo, who used the medium to wish the group and the entire Ilaje people a happy New Year, said, 2023 would be better than 2022 in areas of growth and development and charged his people to be steadfast andsto pray for more growth and development of the group and the people as a whole.

He also used the medium to appreciate the Executive Administrator of the national body under the leadership of Reverend Sola Adebawo for his contributions towards the development of Ilaje land, Ondo State and Nigeria at large.

The chairman of the state chapter of ISG also appreciated the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III and the Warri Traditional Council for the Peace, Love and Unity Movement for Prosperity (PLUMP) fiesta that brought every ethnic group in Warri and its environs together.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE