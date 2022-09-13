ASUU Strike: Nasarawa varsity chapter to summon meeting next week

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK) chapter, says it will convene a meeting of its members to deliberate on various interventions and appeals over the ongoing strike by the body.

This follows an appeal by the State House of Assembly to the leadership of ASSU in the institution to return to the classrooms.

NSUK is one of the states’ universities in solidarity with the national body of the union over its (ASSU) lingering discontents with the federal government.

The leadership of the NSUK chapter of the union met with the State House of Assembly’s committee on education, science and technology on Tuesday in Lafia, the state capital over the development.

Speaking with journalists after the interface, the chairman of the chapter, Dr Samuel Emmanuel-Allu, said although the lawmakers had prevailed on the leadership to withdraw from the nationwide strike, it cannot take a stand on the matter without recourse to congress.

“We got an invitation from the chairman of House Committee on Education, Science and Technology, Mr Daniel Ogazi and we are here to answer the call.

“We are messengers, we will go back to the congress to inform them of all that has taken place, and get back to them accordingly by next week,” he said.

Our correspondent reports that a similar appeal to the union’s leadership to withdraw from the strike by Governor Abdullahi Sule earlier was turned down by congress.

In a chat with newsmen on the matter, the chairman of the House Committee on Education, Science and Technology, Mr Daniel Ogazi, noted the intervention by the lawmakers was in the interest of the students and the state.

He said the lingering strike will force the students to stay beyond the prescribed graduation years and alters the academic calendar, describing the situation as sad and unfortunate.

He said having gotten the state government to make a lot of concessions, including taking over the payment of salaries of staff of the institution, the lawmakers had expected a reciprocal gesture by the union by withdrawing its members from the strike especially as the face-off was between the national body and federal government.

