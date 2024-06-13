The University of Medical Science, Ondo (UNIMED), in Ondo state, disclosed on Thursday that the institution has partnered with the West African College of Physicians (WACP) to train medical doctors in PhD in Clinical Studies.

National Chairman and Vice President of WACP, Dr. Jeremiah Aboi Madanaki, disclosed the partnership, stating that the collaboration and academic partnership would provide skills complementary to the professional training of medical doctors in Nigeria and West Africa in general.

Madanaki explained that WACP is a specialized agency of the West African Health Organization responsible for training postgraduate medical doctors.

He added that WACP specializes in six areas: Family Medicine, Community Health, Laboratory Medicine, External Medicine, Psychiatric, and Pediatric.

“We already have what we call the fellowship program, which is the professional training of doctors to enable them to provide high-quality services.

What we seek in the PhD in Clinical Studies is to look at those complementary skills that could further enhance what we do as professional doctors,” he said.

Vice Chancellor of UNIMED, Prof. Adesegun Fatusi, stated that the institution has the resources in terms of human resources and infrastructure to embark on the program.

ALSO READ: Lai Mohammed hails Nigeria’s creative industry as ‘goldmine’

He also disclosed that the curriculum to implement the program was ready and had been put in place based on the criteria of the Nigeria University Commission (NUC).

“UNIMED is the first university that WACP is signing this MOU with. In a world where there is a greater drive for the science research component, that is where this complementary partnership is coming in, and we are very ready as a university because we have the resources in terms of human resources and infrastructures,” Prof. Fatusi said.

ALSO READ:Court sentences cleric to life imprisonment for raping minor

“I want to say that we have also started test-running this because we have the pilot program. We are proudly, again, the only university in West Africa to have signed a partnership with the West Africa College of Surgeons, which is the brother to WACP.

“WACP is coming in just to deepen, strengthen, and broaden what we are doing. The advantage of this partnership is that if people come to do this postgraduate program, they don’t need to rely just on our own staff to be their supervisor; we are bringing in all the expertise that is available in WACP to support this.

“It is beyond what you can get in any university because of that unique partnership and strength that we are bringing in, and the wide dimensions of experience and expertise that are going to come to this partnership.

“It is a partnership like no other and a partnership that will drive health professionals in Nigeria forward, and everyone will be a winner, not just in our university and in WACP, but also in our nation and entire countries across West Africa.