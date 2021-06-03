UNILORIN student shines at 2021 CITN Tax quiz contest

A 100-level student of the Department of Accounting, University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), Oluwaseun Lawal, has emerged as the winner of the 2021 Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) Annual Tax Quiz competition.

The grand finale of the quiz contest which was the seventh edition was held at the Annual Tax Conference of the institute in Kaduna, between May 18 and 22.

The annual competition was created by CITN to stimulate the interest of students in Nigeria in Taxation as a course of study and provide a platform for intellectual interaction amongst students at the grassroots level.

According to the UNILORIN Bulletin, Lawal beat four other competitors to win the contest at the final round.

The competition was keenly contested among 176 students from across the entire institutions in the country, where Federal Polytechnic Nekede and Kano State Polytechnic took second and third position respectively.

Lawal at the end of the competition was presented with a trophy, a cash prize of N300,000, 11 taxation textbooks, and two desktop computers, one of which is to be presented to the university.

Presenting the trophy to the head of the Accounting Department, UNILORIN, Dr Khadijat Yahya, Lawal described the competition as challenging.

He hinted that he participated in the competition in 2020 against 200 contestants and made it to the final shortlist of 12 participants.

He explained further that he, however, stepped down for a fellow UNILORIN student due to geographical zoning, but had the zeal to excel this year and that made it easy for him to win the contest.

In her remarks, Dr Yahya described Lawal as a shining ambassador of the department and the institution, adding that another student of the department, Gabriel Odusanya, also won the competition in 2020.

The head of the Accounting Department advised other students in the institution to learn beyond the classroom, add value to themselves, work extra hard to conquer challenges and excel in all their endeavours.

