Unions attribute delay in AIS automation to dirty politics

AVIATION unions in the country have blamed the delay in the implementation of the Aeronautical Information Service (AIS) project on its politicisation for over 15 years

The Chairman, Lagos state chapter of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Comrade Paul Igene, while speaking on the reasons for the delay on the project, condemned the attitude of some of his predecessors that failed to do the needful at the early stage of the project

Igene, who disclosed that the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo released funds for the project, said the money was diverted into other avenues.

The union leader called for the creation of a separate Directorate for AIS in the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) to ensure strict supervision of activities under it, stressing that a director charged with the responsibility of coordinating the Directorate will push for timely completion of the automaton

Igene disclosed that the department was in need of more personnel as they were short-staffed adding that other professionals were being employed into the agency without considering the engagement of AIS personnel to boost activities in the department

Also, speaking, the president-general of the Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals, Comrade Kabiru Gusau noted that the issue of AIS had dragged on for a very long time and urged the government to expedite action towards its completion

Gusau while commending the personnel of the AIS for putting in their best despite all odds, urged them not to relent in their efforts to ensure safe airspace at all times.

In his goodwill message, the Secretary-General of the National Association of Aviation Professional (NAPA), Comrade Abdulrazak Saidu, lamented how the autonomy of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has been taken over by the Ministry of Aviation adding that the absence of boards of directors for the aviation agencies had led to the ugly trends in the industry.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.