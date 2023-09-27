Forty years after the University of Ilorin graduated its first set of medical students, the Ilorin Medical Students’ Association (ILUMSA) has built a multipurpose secretariat for its members.

The secretariat was commissioned by the Vice Chancellor, Professor Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, SAN, who arrived at the College of Health Sciences (COHS) with the principal officers of the university.

ILUMSA President, Ms. Alabi Princess, stated that having a secretariat for medical students has been every president’s dream, adding that she pledged to bring that dream to life during her administration.

“The ILUMSA secretariat is a project I have heard about since I was a 100-level medical student. When I became president, I was certain I was going to deliver and ensure that this dream that my former presidents have nurtured we bring it to life,” said the now 600-level student.

She credited her immediate predecessor, Dr. Abiodun Michael, for initiating the project and getting the principal sponsor on board.

Named after the 6th ILUMSA president, Dr. Femi Balogun, the secretariat is situated at the Old College section of COHS, and it features a furnished executive office, lounge, and an outdoor relaxation center that connects to a shop.

Prof. Egbewole, while speaking, expressed his delight at the project and encouraged students to utilize the secretariat well.

According to him, the building of the secretariat is “a recognition of the fact that the university has trained responsible individuals that have resolved to give back to the society.”

“I hope that the present set of students will be sufficiently motivated by this great initiative and commit themselves to giving back to our university,” he added.

The College provost, Prof. Sulayman Alabi, represented by the Dean of Basic Clinical Sciences, Prof. Akanbi II commended the students for delivering the secretariat.

“I’m quite excited to witness this milestone in the history of our College,” said the provost, calling on the alumni to support the College by “learning to give back to the system that makes us who we are.”

A consultant pediatrician and senior staff at University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, Prof. Bolakale Saka encouraged the alumni to do more, stating that “Topmost of our projects is student welfare. We don’t have a hall or theatre for MBBS students.”

President of ILUMSA alumni, Prof. Adisa Fawole, also expressed pride in being a Unilorin alumnus, adding that there are greater things to come.

While speaking, Dr. Femi Balogun, who is UK-based doctor and chief sponsor of the project, called on the alumni to give back to the university.

“We can’t look to the government to bring about all the changes that we seek and, indeed, all the changes that we need,” he said.

He promised to fund the maintenance of the secretariat for the next ten years.

Dr. Balogun said he hoped the project would inspire other similar projects from relevant quarters.

He added, “My greatest joy, and what I believe could be this project’s resounding legacy, is a rallying of the good and the great to take on named projects like this in a spirit of unity, not competition.”

