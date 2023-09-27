Youths and women in Nigeria have been admonished to see agriculture as a serious business so they can explore the numerous potentials that abound in it.

Chairman, Hicoti Consulting Limited, Tokunbo Ayekoti, made the admonition while addressing participants during the opening ceremony of a five-day women and youth empowerment programme in different agricultural value chains in selected communities in Ife federal constituency, Osun State.

The five-day training is put together by the Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS) in conjunction with Hicoti Consulting Limited.

Ayekoti noted that agriculture if properly explored can help reduce poverty, raise incomes and improve food security. “Agriculture has moved from just mere farming and has become a very serious business which is capable of turning around the fortunes of those who choose to be actively involved in it.

“My advice for the youths and women in Nigeria is to try as much as possible to embrace agriculture in order to benefit immensely from the numerous benefits which abound in it. White collar jobs are not forthcoming these days, so it is very important for youths and women to take full advantage agriculture has to offer.”

He called on participants at the training to pay rapt attention and feel free to ask questions from facilitators who are already prepared to address their curiosities in whatever form.

Comptroller General, Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS), Dr. Vincent Isegbe, who was represented on the occasion, told participants to make judicious use of what they will learn at the training so that Nigeria’s agriculture sector will continue to flourish.

The facilitator of the programme, Honourable Taofeek Abimbola Ajilesoro, representing the Ife federal constituency, expressed optimism that participants at the end of the training will contribute immensely to the growth of agriculture in Nigeria.

