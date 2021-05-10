UniJos exonerates Benedicta Daudu from exam misconduct allegation

The Management of the University of Jos has finally resolved its protracted dispute with Prof. Benedicta Daudu of the Faculty of Law of the institution, who was suspended in 2016 over an allegation of examination misconduct.

Following her suspension, she was asked to appear before a Council/ Senate Disciplinary Committee, but she challenged this in court.

It was gathered that upon further investigation, it was found that the allegations against Prof. Daudu were unfounded.

Based on this, the university reached out to Prof. Daudu with an offer of out of court settlement which she accepted and the terms of settlement between the University and Prof. Daudu were subsequently filed in court.

The University expressed regret for the embarrassment caused her and accepted to pay Prof Daudu all her outstanding emoluments and entitlements having cleared her name.

It was learnt that the Registrar of the university, Chief Monday Danjem has written to the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti-Corruption (PACAC) intimating him of the development.

It would be recalled that Prof. Daudu could not assume duties as a member of the committee because of the allegation against her.

The letter captioned “Reinstatement of Professor Benedicta Daudu” dated April 7th 2021stated: “sometime in 2016, based on an allegation of examination misconduct against then Dr. (now Professor) Benedicta Daudu, she was suspended from her employment and requested to appear before a Council/ Senate Disciplinary Committee, a development which she challenged in court.

“Subsequently, the University proposed an out of court settlement, the terms of which were accepted by Prof. Daudu.

“I am therefore pleased to inform you that the matter has been amicably settled out of court and Professor Benedicta Daudu is now free to return to her national assignment.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state… UniJos exonerates Benedicta Daudu from exam misconduct allegation

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report… UniJos exonerates Benedicta Daudu from exam misconduct allegation