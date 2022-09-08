UNICEF, Taraba govt move to eliminate Neonatal Tetanus, tackle Covid-19 in the state

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), in collaboration with the Taraba state government through the Taraba State Primary Health Care Development Agency (TSPHCDA) and other partners, has commenced the vaccination of childbearing mothers and children under 15 – 49 years against Neonatal Tetanus and general vaccination for citizens against Covid-19.

The exercise which is to be done in three phases is been carried out so far in four local government areas of Wukari, Bali, Kurmi and Yoro.

Tribune Online which monitored the exercise in Bali local government reports that over 77,000 persons have so far been vaccinated in the local government.

Mrs Jennifer Dabo the UNICEF team leader for Social Behaviour Change in Taraba, earlier disclosed during the launching of the campaign in Jalingo that the United Nations Children Fund’s available data indicates that, one newborn dies from Neonatal Tetanus every fifteen minutes and Nigeria was among the countries Maternal and Neonatal Tetanus MNT was still a health concern.

She blamed cultural barriers, insecurity, and unhygienic practices by traditional birth attendants among others as reasons for the prevalence of MNT in Northern Nigeria.

“In Taraba state, lack of access road especially in hard to reach communities has made women of childbearing age subject themselves to the services of unskilled traditional birth attendants who engage in unhygienic practices.

“It is during childbirth that this infection (Neonatal Tetanus) is passed to infants through the use of unsterilised instrument while cutting the umbilical cord” She blamed.

Meanwhile, Mr Shimbura Bongkiya, a WHO official in the state disclosed during the exercise in Bali local government that the synchronized campaign comprises vaccines for the Rotavirus, Maternal and Neonatal Tetanus, and routine immunization against other child killer diseases.

He also said a total of 111,600 doses have been given to children with various diseases and described the exercise as commendable.

“We are taking advantage of this opportunity to carry out multiple vaccinations at the same time. In each of the designated areas, we have the vaccination for maternal and Neonatal Tetanus, COVID-19, and Rotavirus and the routine immunization going on simultaneously.

“So far, we have recorded a reasonable headway and the people are quite excited. The turnout has been impressive and we hope to achieve greatness at the end of the day”. He stated.

Interacting with the locals during the vaccination, Chief Jubrin Julde, the village head of Abuja Bali, admitted that due to previous interventions through the Primary Health Centre, cases of Measles, Meningitis and other health challenges have drastically reduced.

He appealed for the extension of the exercise and call on the government to open up the access roads and bring PHC facilities nearer to Communities that normally find it difficult to access PHC facilities.

