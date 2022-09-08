Pastor Adeboye eulogises wife on 55th wedding anniversary, says she suffered with me when I had nothing

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has praised his wife, Pastor Foluke Adeboye, on the occasion of their 55th wedding anniversary.

The man of God took to the popular social media platform, Instagram to recount the memories of how she suffered and stood by him despite having nothing back then.

According to Pastor Adeboye, he was the poorest and the least known out of the men seeking her hand in marriage 55 years ago, but she still picked him against all odds.

While thanking God for making their marriage a success story, the pastor said there were oppositions to their union then, but God has proven all of them wrong.

“My darling @pastorfoluadeboye, the woman who has suffered with me, she stood by me when we had nothing. I was the poorest and the least known of all the men after her 55yrs ago.

“But she left all those who were famous, well to do and she picked me. Thank God, God had made us a success and proven all the oppositions back then wrong.

“Here is to 55 more years of double love, double grace, double peace, double of heaven on earth. #PerfectJubilee #CoupleGoals #GodFreedUs,” he posted.

Pastor E. A Adeboye and his wife, Pastor Foluke Adeboye tied the knot in 1967 and their marriage has been blessed with 4 beautiful children.









