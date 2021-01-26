UNIBEN to resume academic activities February 1

The Management of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) has announced February 1, 2021, as the date for the resumption of academic activities for the 2019/2020 Academic Session.

A statement endorsed in Benin on Tuesday by Dr Benedicta Ehanire, the institution’s Public Relations Officer, stated that students were expected to come into Halls of Residence on February 1, while lectures, physical and online would commence immediately.

The statement added that only students who had obtained official UNIBEN receipts of payment of school charges in all the sessions pertaining to them and had successfully filled, submitted and printed out the online questionnaire required of them, would be allowed into the halls of residence and lecture theatres.

“Furthermore, students residing in the school hostels are expected to have, at least, five washable face masks and two 5mls vials of hand sanitisers each, while the generality of staff and students are to constantly wear their facemasks as the COVID-19 protocols will be strictly enforced by the University,” the statement read.

