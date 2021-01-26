Aviation ministry to spend N30bn on Katsina Airport

Ministry of Aviation has pledged to spend the sum of N30 billion on Umaru Musa Yar’adua International Airport, Katsina.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, made the disclosure on Tuesday in Katsina while fielding questions from newsmen.

He added that within the next one month his ministry will begin work on the establishment of a fire fighting vehicles manufacturing and repairs plant in Katsina.

Sirika added that the plant which will cater for the whole country will employ 1,500 youths.

Other works to be done at the airport, the minister disclosed include the repairs of runways and the perimeter fence at the airport.

The minister who further disclosed that he has open up Port-Harcourt and Abuja airports, adding that he will soon open Kano and Lagos.

He similarly noted that an economic exit point would be provided in the airport for the export of economic goods.

Commenting on Buhari’s administration, Sirika vowed that there was no government in the history of Nigeria that supported the downtrodden more than this government.

The minister pointed to the administration’s numerous social intervention programmes which he said have supported the masses to be innovative and become self-reliant.

He said more programmes are introduced by the present administration to support the poor and cushion their hardship.

