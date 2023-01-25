UNIBEN lecturer petitions IGP

“UNIBEN lecturer has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba to investigate his unlawful arrest and detention.”

A Lecturer in the Department of Biochemistry, Faculty of Life Sciences, University of Benin, Ishaq S. D. Osagie-Eweka, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba to investigate his unlawful arrest and detention by the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Dankwara.

He has also given the state Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Dankwara 48 hours to tell the public the reason he was arrested and paraded like a common criminal before the public.

Osagie-Eweka, stated this through his Counsel, B.A Iluobe, Esq. a petition titled: “The unseeming behaviour abuse and wrong use of office by CP Mohammed Dankwara of Edo State Police Command and the unlawful and unconstitutional arrest”, addressed to the Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commissioner and made available to newsmen in Benin City.

Iluobe said his client was arrested at a car wash in Benin City where he had gone to show a letter seeking the right for lawful gathering to his friends.

Iluobe added that his client said he was invited by a friend, Osazuwa Osakpolor to help them take a cursory look at some documents for onward transmission to the

Commissioner of Police (CP), Edo State.

The counsel maintained that his client told him that the content of the documents includes; a letter addressed to the CP seeking approval for lawful gathering, a copy of the Corporate Affairs Commission (C.A.C) registration document of their organization, a copy of the Constitution of the organization; amongst others for the CP’s attention.

He said his client was swooped on by the police upon the alleged directive of the Commissioner of Police, taken to his house where they ransacked everywhere and later paraded him before the media.

He further alleged that the action of the Commissioner of Police violated the fundamental human rights of his client

“If no element linking our Client and others to criminality was recovered from our client’s residence, what is the rationale for his arrest, unlawful detention; parade before the press; subsequent charge before the law court?

“CP Mohammed Adamu Dankwara of Edo Police Command should reveal to Nigerians the petitioner(s) and the offence(s) committed.





“CP Mohammed Adamu Dankwara of Edo Police Command should reveal to Nigerians the reason(s) for the despicable and unprofessional conduct that has defamed the character of our client and the violation of his fundamental Human Rights as a Nigerian.

“CP Mohammed Adamu Dankwara of Edo Police Command should reveal to Nigerians who paid him to carry out this unthinkable act of corrupt tendencies.

“The Nigerian Police Force is by this petition given 48 hours from the date of the receipt of this petition to address the abusive and unprofessional conducts

of CP Mohammed Adamu Dankwara on the person of our client or face legal”, he said.

