Idahosa Moses | Benin City

A Professor of Wildlife Management, University of Benin,Edo State, Gideon Emelue, has called for synergy with the Wildlife Society of Nigeria (WISON), Nigerian Association of Zoos and Parks (NAZAP), National Environmental Standards and Regulation Enforcement Agency (NESREA) and other relevant agencies for the conservation of wildlife in the country.

Emelue made the call at the 10th World Wildlife Day celebration and 50th Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) of wild fauna and flora anniversary held at Ogba Zoo and Nature Park, Benin City.

Speaking on the theme “Partnerships for Wildlife Conservation”, Professor Emelue explained that CITES is an international agreement signed by 184 parties in 1973 aimed at ensuring international trade in wild animals and plants do not threaten their survival in the world.

He maintained that wildlife conservation ensures that the present generation’s utilisation of wildlife resources do not jeopardise sustainable availability for the future generations to utilise the natural world and its wildlife species.

While listing the benefits of wildlife conservation to man as promotion of pollination and continuity of native plant species, promotion of tourism attraction, enhancement of food security, preservation of heritage and culture, Emelue said that illegal wildlife trade, climate change, illegal hunting and de-reservation of forests have been a setback facing the conservation of wildlife in the country.

The academia noted that for the problems besetting wildlife in the country to be solved, all stakeholders should be carried along to manage and conserve wildlife species, just as he called for harmony of all laws and regulations among partnering institutions.

Earlier, the organiser of the event, Andy Ehanire, said all hands must be on the deck to conserve the country’s wildlife, adding that if urgent steps are not taken, wildlife may go into extinction.

