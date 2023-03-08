Godwin Otang | Calabar

Following claims about the support for gubernatorial candidates for the March 11 state Assembly and gubernatorial elections, the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Cross River State chapter, has endorsed the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sandy Ojang Onor.

The PFN state’s chairman Dr. Laurence Ekwok, said that the adoption and endorsement of the PDP candidate is based on the collective decision of the christian body arising from the opinion poll conducted statewide in a bid to push forward the interest of the generality of Cross River citizens

“As a fellowship, we decided that we are going to follow the guidelines of character, competence, capacity and policies of candidates.

“We invited all the gubernatorial candidates from the three key political parties in the state, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).

“We consulted all the local government areas presenting the three candidates and the PDP candidate still won. In all 429 members, 250 voted for Senator Sandy Onor of the PDP, 114, voted for Prince Bassey Otu of the APC, while 47 support Pastor Usani Uguru Usani of the PRP, while eight votes were voided,” Ekwok said.

While presenting the poll result, Ekwok said: “we are committed to working for the emergence of Sandy Onor as the governor of Cross River State and that is our position.”

