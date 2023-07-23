It was a rain of encomiums as the Safi Boys Club, a gathering of old friends and colleagues, recently held a retirement party for Professor Tony Esijolomi Afejuku, who recently retired as a lecturer from the services of the University of Benin (UNIBEN).

The glamorous event, which was attended by royalties, top-notch politicians, academia, business moguls, and legal luminaries, took place in Sapele, Delta State.

Friends and former colleagues of the Professor took turns to eulogize him, as many described him as a seasoned and distinguished lecturer who had impacted society effectively over time.

Reading the citation of Professor Afejuku, Professor Nyerhovwo Tonukari highlighted Afejuku’s significant contributions to the field of academia as well as his invaluable impact on the lives of his students and colleagues. He acknowledged the celebrant’s dedication, exemplary leadership, and commitment to excellence while in service.

Also paying tributes were old friends and colleagues, who offered glowing tributes to Afejuku, as they reminisced about their experiences with the professor.

Additionally, they expressed deep admiration for Afejuku, who they opined had not only impacted and shaped but also mentored the academic landscape.

Mr Kofi Teye praised Professor Afejuku’s commitment to education and his remarkable ability to inspire young minds. On his part, Mr Kofi Teye recounted how Prof. Afejuku motivated him in his pursuit of a higher degree in the English language and said that the Prof deserved the accolades accorded to him by the people.

Others who spoke eloquently about Professor Afejuku include Chief Solomon Arenyeka and Chief Charles Obule.

Responding, Professor Afejuku appreciated the people for the honour bestowed upon him, as he recounted his experiences with the people while he was in active service. He emphasized his enthusiasm for research as well as his ability to foster an environment of collaboration and intellectual growth.

The high point of the event was the presentation of a plaque of friendship to the retired Professor for his meritorious services to the University of Benin and humanity, which has spanned over four decades.

Dignitaries at the event included Chief Iroro’netaye Clarke, Chief Barr. Hudson Ororho, Professor Nyerhovwo Tonukari, Mr Isaac Chokor, Chief (Mrs.) Oti Agoba, Chief Solomon Arenyeka, Chief Monday Igbuya, Mark Olomu, Prince Sunny Omatseye, Joe Emerho.





