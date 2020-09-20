The Vice-Chancellor of University of Abuja, Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, has commiserated with the family of the Chancellor of the University, the Emir of Zazzau, His Highness Alh (Dr.) Shehu Idris, who died on Sunday 20th September 2020 at the age of 84.

Na’Allah, in a statement on behalf of the Governing Council, Senate, Staff and Students of the University of Abuja, condoled with the Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, the Zazzau Emirate Council, the entire people of Kaduna State, and Nigerians, on this terrible loss, saying “our heart goes to them.”

He described the death of the Emir of Zazzau as a rude shock, especially at this moment that we need his counsel most.

The Vice-Chancellor in a statement made available to newsmen by the Head Information and University Relations, Dr Habib Yakoob, on Sunday, in Abuja said: “We are indeed proud of his great and superb achievements as the first-rate Emir of modern Zaria.

“The late Emir will always be remembered as a dutiful, very resourceful and committed individual, who believed in the development of education, particularly of our dear University, the University for National Unity, the UofA of Nigeria.

“During his years of service as our Chancellor, he worked incredibly hard to draw federal and private supports to the University. His total support and contributions, quality advice and superior leadership as our Chancellor of many years will remain indelible.

“His demonstration of unequal forthrightness, commitment and accountability, transparency and enthusiasm for the growth and development of the country should be emulated by our leaders and well-meaning Nigerians. We are glad that he remained a worthy and accomplished leader till his death.

“The Vice-Chancellor has in the spirit of this bereavement declared mourning and ordered that flags on campus should be flown at half-mast.

“I pray that Allah in his infinite mercies, reward him abundantly and give the family the fortitude to bear this great loss,” he said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE