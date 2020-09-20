Reps probe management of TETFund, N-power, CCT funds in Ekiti

In a bid to ensure transparency and accountability, the House of Representatives has commenced an investigation into the management of Federal Government’s intervention programmes across the 16 Local Government Areas of Ekiti State.

The lawmakers’ sub-committee on public accounts at its session in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital at the weekend, grilled some personnel in charge of the Conditional Cash Transfer(CCT) Home Grown School Feeding Programme, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) and other Federal Government intervention projects in the state.

The committee according to its chairman, Honourable Taofeek Ajilesoro were in Ekiti State on a three-day mission to probe the disbursement and implementation of some federal Government Projects and Grants to Tertiary institutions and public offices from 1999 till date.

The Committee questions some inconsistencies in the submission of some of the invited groups as it affects the distribution of cash to the poor, patronage of local contractors, some purchases and renovation work in tertiary institutions, among others.

The first to appear before the Committee was the delegation from the Ekiti State University led by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development), Professor Wale Olajide and the institution’s Coordinator of TETFUND and Federal Government intervention funds, Mr Ebenezar Abulefon.

Also, College of Education Ikere Ekiti appeared before the legislators with the delegation from the school led by Deputy Provost of the School, Dr Veronica Makinde and the Deputy Registrar of the school, Onifade Joseph.

Ajilesoro who is representing Ife Central/North-South Federal Constituency of Osun State expressed optimism if all projects by the government were executed with sincerity of purpose, poverty will be a thing of the past in the state.

While answering questions on the time frame for the investigative hearing, Ajilesoro noted that the agencies and institutions involved were properly notified about the exercise contrary to speculations that they were caught unaware.

The legislator said his committee would ensure that Nigerians get the best out of all government projects and programmes in all institutions and agencies in the state.

He compelled the management of the various institutions across Ekiti State to always encouraged local contractors to execute federal projects to boost the economy of the state and to as well improve their living standard.

The federal lawmakers while questioning, Mr Ademola Obanise, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Kayode Fayemi on Home Grown School Feeding Programme, directed him to provide a necessary bank statement to prove that all allocations from the federation’s account were judiciously utilized.

The Committee also demanded the appearance of aggregators and cooks involved in the homegrown school feeding Programme to appear before it with their bank statements.

Other members of the who visited Ekiti include; Hon. Oluyemi Taiwo representing, Ibarapa East/Ido Federal Constituency of Oyo State; Hon. Adedeji Olajide representing Ibadan North-west/South-west Federal Constituency of Oyo State and Hon. Olumide Ojerinde representing Olorunshogo/Orelope Federal Constituency of Oyo State.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

TETFund