Unending slaughtering of innocents

The incessant slaughtering, murdering and killings across Nigeria and the inability of the Federal Government to put an end to it are an indication of a failed government and its incompetent military. It has been observed that whenever the military authority claimed to have defeated or knocked terrorists out of their hideouts, the terrorists or bandits will strike by killing scores of innocent Nigerian citizens’ hours after.

Just as Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole claimed that it has knocked out more hideouts of the terrorists and killed scores of them and same day, the notorious Boko Haram terrorist group struck and slaughtered 43 farmers working in their irrigation fields in Kwashabe Rice Farm in Borno State. Some of the victims were tied up before slaughtering like fowls.

The question to now ask is whether the Nigerian government is truly fighting the Boko Haram and Islamic States West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorist group?. The answer to that question is no. From all indications, it has been proved that the Nigeria government is handling the problems of insurgency with levity. One will continue to wonder if the terrorist groups are more powerful than the whole of Nigerian Armed Forces that comprises Nigerian Army, Air Force, Nigeria Navy and the Police).

If truly that the Nigeria government is seriously fighting Boko Haram and ISWAP, why is it that the combinations of all the military personnel cannot jointly phase the terrorists out of the North- East state of Borno with the ammunition, both for the ground and the air offensive they claimed they have acquired.

Is it that the surveillance equipment of the Nigerian Air Force are not working or is it that the military personnel are deliberately not doing their statutory responsibility of surveillance through the Air to know whenever the terrorists are about to strike. Is the morale of the personnel down? Terrorist activities for whatsoever reason are unacceptable in Nigeria or anywhere in the world.

Agunloye Adewunmi Bashiru,

bagunloye@gmail.com

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…