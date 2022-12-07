Understanding the period of adolescence

A review of Gold Abimbola Oso’s book, Perils and Power of Adolescence.

THE book, Perils and Power of Adolescence, by Gold Abimbola Oso focuses on the period of adolescence and how the younger ones can identify this period and the challenges they will definitely face.

The author opens the book by giving Louise J Kaplan’s definition of adolescence as the conjugation of childhood and adulthood.

She returns to when she was 13 years and finally discovers the physical changes taking place on her chest.

She remembers she has to work on Saturdays on the family garden right behind her window because of her father’s love for farming, which all the children tend to at weekends, especially on Saturdays. However, on this particular day, the author, at 13 years of age, is really disturbed about the ‘growth’ on her chest and wants her father to notice it and tell her what the ‘problem’ is, although it is not that much of a problem because her friends have even had the same growth on their chests right from the age of nine.

To be sure she is okay, she had prayed that her own ‘growth’ on the chest also come, so on that particular day that she is summoned to come to the garden, she expects her father to notice the ‘growth.’

She finally manages to get his attention and his comment makes her feel embarrassed. He says: “Everyone, see my little princess o. She’s now a big girl, and this only means her days are numbered in my house. Abimbola, you’ll be leaving us soon because adulthood is almost upon you.”

It is at that period she realises that the growth on her chest is “an evidence of physical growth and that was my transition stage.”

It is from that moment that she begins to grow. “I started closing my door, and was more particular about privacy.”

This is the period of adolescence; a time of hormonal change and transition of a child into an adult.

In this section, the author highlights the areas of development a little girl or boy will notice on his/her body when adolescence sets in. These include hair growth in pubic areas of armpits and private parts, breast development, testicles enlargement, deeper voice, acne, among others.

Despite the physical changes, the author reveals that this period is more than that. She says: “You get more curious; there’s an increase need for privacy, you start liking the opposite sex and interested in romantic, as well as sexual relationship. Also, you start feeling like an adult, struggle for independence.”

She further reveals that this period comes with exploration opportunities. “You are likely to be at liberty to explore as much as you can because you have more room to make mistakes and be corrected.”

The second chapter of the book, Be Yourself, explains why it is important for the younger ones to “walk alone and walk the right path than to go with a crowd going in the wrong direction.”





In this chapter, she explains her struggles in this period, but her ‘special’ relationship with her mother helps her overcome the challenges.

The author also explains the influence of peers and peer groups, which mostly define one’s behaviour, either positively or negatively.

In the fourth chapter, Oso explains the benefit of building resilience, especially as challenges come.

She says: “Being resilient is the ability to adapt well and face challenges in hard times as well as overcoming these challenges. It is your ability to cope with life’s ups and downs and being able to move on from an event that may have a negative effect on your life.”

She, therefore, gives seven tips to build resilience.

Chapter five, ‘Communicate it Right,’ explains the power of communication.

She adds: “Your ability to share your thoughts or intentions with others is communication.”

Chapter six, “Your Power as an Adolescent,’ highlights the positives of being an adolescent and how to make use of them well.

The book, Perils and Power of Adolescence, is basically a guide for adolescents so that they will not miss their ‘way’ in life. This is especially important at a period when a lot of negative things are competing for their attention, which when embraced, will lead to their destruction.