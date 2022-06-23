Uncompleted three-storey building collapses in Delta

Latest News
By Alphonsus Agborh - Asaba
building collapses in Delta, Nigerians

A three-storey building under construction in Okpanam within Asaba capital territory  has collapsed.

Report from the area indicated that the building located in Amachai area of the community near Oluchi secondary school suddenly collapsed at about 9 pm on Wednesday as youths cordoned off the environment.
Confirming the report, the state police public relations officer DSP Bright Edafe said that no life was lost in the disaster.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…Uncompleted three-storey building collapses in Delta

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

SUCCESSION battle for the throne of Alaafin of Oyo has begun in earnest in Oyo kingdom, as interested ruling families have picked up the gauntlet to produce the successor to the late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III..Uncompleted three-storey building collapses in Delta

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…Uncompleted three-storey building collapses in Delta

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

SUCCESSION battle for the throne of Alaafin of Oyo has begun in earnest in Oyo kingdom, as interested ruling families have picked up the gauntlet to produce the successor to the late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III…Uncompleted three-storey building collapses in Delta

You might also like
Latest News

Police rescue 14 kidnapped victims in Zamfara forest 

Latest News

NGO decries poor implementation of WASH activities in Bauchi state, calls for urgent…

Latest News

Rotary trains 30 health workers, enumerators on hepatitis eradication

Latest News

Gov. Sani Bello meets Turkey businessmen on Garam industrial park

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More