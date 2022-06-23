Niger Assembly investigates disappearance of over 72 tractors

Niger House of Assembly has set up a seven-man committee to investigate the circumstances leading to the alleged disappearance of over 72 tractors belonging to the 25 local government areas in the state.

The State Legislature stated this in a Matter of Urgent Public Importance moved at plenary on Tuesday by Hon. Abdulmalik Madaki Bosso, Member representing Bosso Constituency in the state House of Assembly.

Abdulmalik Madaki Bosso explained that on May 23, 2022, the State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), wrote a letter informing the Speaker of the House of Assembly, complaining of the disappearance of over 72 tractors belonging to the state local government Councils.

The lawmaker further explained that on July 26, 2018, the Ministry for Local Government, via a letter with reference Number: MLGCO/N/569/1/3 with the caption: “Proposal For Refurbishment of Local Government Tractors,” mandated the 25 local government councils to submit the said over 72 tractors to one Messr Dangaroga Allah for refurbishment.

He added that four years after the tractors were submitted to Messr Dangaroga Allah for refurbishment, no cogent reason has been given why the tractors have not been returned.

The lawmaker thereby called on the House to as a matter of urgency and sincerity of purpose, investigate the circumstances leading to the sudden disappearance of the tractors.