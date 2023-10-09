No fewer than 50 Nigerian Journalists drawn from various Media platforms have undergone mental health training held at the instance of the United Nations (UN).

The two-day training on Mental Health was organised by the United Nations Information Center (UNIC) in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Speaking during the flag-off of the training, Mr Ronald Kayanja explained that the initiative was part of the commemoration of World Mental Day.

He said: “While you are here today, and for me, there are two things that probably I would want us to get from the training. One is to understand how to look after our mental health.

“These days, we are so cautious about our physical health, and who has been successful in telling us eat, do exercise, and do this to keep our physical health?

“But now, we should also think much about our mental health. So, that is one thing to take out of this training.





“Secondly, of course, in your work, how you report about mental health issues, especially in the world we are going through, I was just telling my colleagues here that I probably need more training on mental health because of the weekend that I went through seeing all the devastation in Gaza and Israel and all these videos.

“All of this affects our mental health. So I hope this training will help us understand how to keep ourselves and report on mental health issues,” Mr Kayanja noted.

Some of the topics explored are: ‘Prevention strategies for common mental health conditions’ and ‘Mental health is a universal human right’.

