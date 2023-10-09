The Oyo State Health Insurance Agency (OYSHIA) has charged Nigerians and, especially, citizens of Oyo State to embrace the health insurance scheme because of its numerous benefits and commended the Family and Love Foundation run by Mrs. Tope Abiara for bringing the knowledge of health insurance to the people.

The Family and Love Foundation recently held a Community Feeding Programme, distributing free food packs to over 100 beneficiaries in the Challenge/Idi Odo community of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

At the programme, the foundation also presented three lucky families with free health insurance coverage for one year, determined through a lucky dip among the beneficiaries of the free food.

Speaking on the occasion, the Head of Marketing, OYSHIA, Steve Dauda, said the Oyo State government was strengthening health insurance because of the rising inflation in the country, saying health insurance was like a revolving loan which had a lot of benefits for the people of the state.

He said there were various models, including the ‘adoption model’, which he said the Family and Love Foundation had adopted to be able to present a one-year insurance scheme as a gift to lucky beneficiaries.

He said the gift of insurance was desirable because of the numerous benefits.

He added that OYSHIA needed platforms such as the one provided by the Family and Love Foundation to educate more and more people on these benefits.

Earlier in an address, Mrs Tope Abiara, who spoke through Dr Greg Eigbadon, said the foundation assists “individuals, couples and families in building better relationships and transforming life’s challenges into opportunities for healthy emotional, personal and professional growth and development.

