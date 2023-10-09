Former Nigerian Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon has refuted death rumour.

The Personal Aide to General Gowon, Adeyeye Ajayi in a terse message to newsmen on Monday said the former head of state is alive and well.

Ajayi said, “I am still around and well. I am not in a hurry”.

The news of Gowon circulated on the internet on Monday.

