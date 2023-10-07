Umera Business School in collaboration with Umera Farms has organised the second edition of the ‘Umera Boost Conference for youths across Africa’.

The participants were trained in different skills including Digital Marketing, Project Management, Public Speaking, Personal Branding, Alternative Medicine, and Car Auto Tech.

The conference tagged “Africa Made for More “ was held recently at the International Conference Center, University of Ibadan, Ibadan, the Oyo state capital after the completion of a four-week skill acquisition and empowerment programme for the participants.

Related Posts No Content Available

The event which was held online and offline witnessed a panel session which was held by influential speakers who shared their invaluable insights and experiences.

The speakers include the founder of UMeRA Farms, Olamide Alao-Akala, Co-Founder of UMeRA Farms, Mrs. Yemisi Adepoju, General Manager, Beniko IndustriesLimited, Mr Derin Adeyi, the Chief Executive Officer, FD Naturales, Aderonke Oluseye, the Chairman, House committee on youth in Federal House of Representatives, Honourable Olamijuwonlo Alao-Akala, Marketing and sales consultant of Adler Technology Limited, Mrs. Eunice Afolabi and a visionary at DOLA Global, David Oyeleye.

While participants in Nigeria were physically present at the conference other participants across Africa joined online.

Speaking, the founder of Umera Business Group and founder of Umera, Farms, Olamide Alao-Akala stated that the conference is meant to uplift and empower African youths.

She noted that the participants were trained on different skills to align with the demands of the modern world and provide participants with a tangible path to personal and professional growth.

“This programme is meant to uplift and empower African youths because we realise that many people live their lives by chance and can be intentional about living their lives, they can define life by themselves and live to it. And we made them know that they can make whatever difference they want to make in life.

“Participants were trained in the different skills to align with the demands of the modern world and as well provide participants with a tangible path to personal and professional growth.

“Umera Boost 2.0 equipped participants with invaluable tools to thrive in today’s competitive landscape. It transformed aspiring speakers into confident orators, individuals into personal brands, and enthusiasts into automotive experts.

“The grand finale, themed ‘Africa Made for More’, was a celebration of potential, ambition, and the unshakable belief that Africa’s youth are destined for greatness,” she concluded.

In her brief remarks , Chief Operating Officer of Umera Farms, Yemisi Adepoju urged the youths not to be stopped by any circumstance.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE