Umahi’s sack will end reckless defections in Nigeria — Odefa

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday said the sack of Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi and his deputy, Kelechi Igwe, will bring to end reckless defections from one political party to another by politicians without any justifiable reason.

The National Vice Chairman of the PDP South-East zone, Chief Ali Odefa, disclosed this at the weekend while addressing the people of Anyarigwe Amofia in Ukawu community of Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State during the community’s Electricity Extension Fundraising ceremony organised by Anyarigwe Progressive Union.

According to Odefa, Governor Umahi and his deputy had no justifiable reason to leave the PDP, the platform upon which they rode to power.

He, however, commended the judiciary for judging right.

He added that the sack of Umahi by the federal high court will serve as a big lesson to politicians that jump from one party to the other which is now prevalent in the nation’s polity.

Odefa further berated Umahi’s goverment for failing to site any developmental project in Anyarigwe Amofia in Ukawu community despite the community’s support to the goverment since 2015.

He said, “It is sad and disappointing that this community has to resort to self-help in order to enjoy electricity. This is something people now take for granted. This is even more worrisome when you remember how the people of this noble community supported the election of the immediate past govenor of the state, David Umahi, first in 2015 and in 2019.

“He thinks he can discard the people and the party that gave him victory in 2015 and in 2019. Thank God that the court has sacked him and his deputy. And they will never come back. He is now a former governor.

“This is a big lesson to any politician who thinks he can defect at will.

“Umahi should be ashamed that Ukawu people had to resort to self-help in order to get connected to electricity whilst he was a governor for seven good years.

“Let me assure Anyarigwe people that the PDP goverment that is coming will alleviate their sufferings and put smiles on their faces again.”

Also, the member representing Ezza North/ Ishielu Federal Constituency, Anayo Edwin Nwonu, in his remarks said the electricity problem being faced by the community will soon be a thing of the past as he donated seven million Naira for fixing of the electricity in the area.

Nwonu then promised to continue to liaise with one of the illustrious sons of the community, Dr. Jerry Uhuo, to ensure the installation of every social amenity necessary for good quality life in the community.

Meanwhile, the chairman of PDP in the state, Mr Tochukwu Okorie, in his goodwill message congratulated Ukawu people for the peace and unity that exist in the community and assured them that the PDP goverment that is coming will surely put an end to their developmental challenges.