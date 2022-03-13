Court remands 15 suspected kidnappers at Abolongo correctional facility, Oyo

15 suspected kidnappers who were alleged to be responsible for the kidnap and murder of traveller, Oluwatoyin Ariwajoye at Onigaari village, along the Ibadan-Lagos expressway have been remanded at Abolongo Correctional Facility, Oyo.

Justice P.O. Adetuyibi of Iyanganku Chief Magistrate Court, Ibadan who ordered the suspects to be remanded at Abolongo adjourned the case till March 30 for further hearing

The suspects are; Bashiru Abubakar, Babuga Umaru, Umaru Sheu Tambaya, Shagari Mohammed, Ibrahim Abubakar, Adamu Abdullahi, Mohammed Umaru and Abdlai Abubakar.

Others are: Aliyu Umar, Haruna Isah, Sanda Bawu, Umaru Faruq Mohammed, Aliyu Abubakar, Abubakar Siddiku and Isiaku Mohammed.

The suspects were arraigned on a 4-count charge of conspiracy, murder, kidnapping and unlawful use of firearms.

The prosecutor, Inspector Folake Ewe alleged that the suspects and others at large attacked travellers at about 5:30 pm on January 8 this year at Onigari village along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

She said; the suspects and others now at large on the said date, place and time in the aforementioned Magistrate district did unlawfully cause the death of one Oluwatoyin Anwajoye by firing a gunshot at his car that hits him on his forehead and thereby committed an offence contrary to 316 and punishable under section 319 of criminal code cap 38 Volum II of Oyo state of Nigeria.

Counsel to the defendants, Olajide Adewole pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy and ensure the suspects are remanded at Agodi correctional facility in Ibadan but the judge declined.

She argued that there was no space in Agodi but Abolongo.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…

ICYMI: How We Carried Out The 1993 Nigerian Airways Hijack —Ogunderu

On Monday, October 25, 1993, in the heat of June 12 annulment agitations, four Nigerian youngsters, Richard Ajibola Ogunderu, Kabir Adenuga, Benneth Oluwadaisi and Kenny Razak-Lawal, did the unthinkable! They hijacked an Abuja-bound aircraft, the Nigerian Airways airbus A310, and diverted it to Niger Republic. How did they so it? Excerpts…

ICYMI: What North Will Not Accept About 2023 Presidency —Prof Mahuta, UDU Don And Kebbi Dev Foundation Chairman

Sahabi Danladi Mahuta, a community mobiliser and APC chieftain. Mahuta spoke to select journalists at the sidelines of an Islamic conference in Abuja recently. Excerpts…