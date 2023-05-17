The Ebonyi State Government has refuted rumor that Governor David Umahi’s convoy was involved in a fatal accident that happened along the Muhammadu Buhari International Airport road, Onueke.

The Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Strategy, Chief Chooks Oko, said the rumors are false, misleading and an attempt to cast a slur on the smooth commissioning of projects going on in the state.

The Statement reads, “The attention of the Executive Governor of Ebonyi State has been drawn to a most malicious and wicked rumour making the rounds that his convoy was involved in a fatal crash along the Muhammadu Buhari International Airport Road, Onueke.

“Not only is this a satanic conjecture, it is false, misleading and an attempt to cast a slur on the smooth commissioning of projects going on in the state.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Governor’s convoy was not involved in any kind of crash or anything related to it.

“While there was a crash of a Toyota Sienna vehicle with a motorcycle along that road, the Governor’s convoy was nowhere near the incident.

“The general public is thus enjoined to disregard the fake news”.

