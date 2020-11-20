Umahi sacks all his appointees from Ohaukwu LG in Ebonyi

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has ordered the immediate sack of some political office holders from Ohaukwu local government Area of the state.

The governor gave the directive on Friday in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State government, Dr Kenneth Ugbala.

The officeholders include all the Coordinators, all the Executive Assistants (EAs), all the Senior Technical Assistants (STAs).

Others include all the Technical Assistants (TAs), all the Liaison Officers and all the Management Committee Members of Development Centres.

Ugbala urged them to handover all the government properties in their possession latest Monday, 23 November 2020.

Ugbala said: “In the avowed determination of Ebonyi State Government to allow greater participation of Ebonyians in governance, His Excellency, the Governor of Ebonyi State, David Nweze Umahi has approved the removal from office of the following political office holders from Ohaukwu Local Government Area with immediate effect.

In view of the above, all the affected former officers are directed to handover all the State Government property in their possession to the Secretary to the State Government before the close of work on Monday 23rd November 2020. Please ensure strict adherence to this directive."

The removal of the appointees came barely a few hours chairman of the council area, Barr. Clement Odah and stakeholders of the area held a meeting in support of Governor Umahi’s defection to APC.

