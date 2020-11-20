Buhari commiserates with Ndoma-Egba over wife’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended sincere condolences to Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba and members of his family on the sudden and tragic death of his wife, Mrs Amaka Ndoma-Egba.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) in Abuja on Friday said the president’s thoughts and prayers are with them in their period of grief.

Buhari prayed divine comfort for the entire family of Ndoma-Egba and peaceful repose of the soul of the departed.

The President also was also saddened to learn of the passing of the first professor of veterinary medicine in Northern Nigeria and a former chairman of Bida local government in Niger state, Prof Shehu Bida.

He has, therefore, also extended heartfelt condolences to the family of Bida, the Government and people of Niger State, the Etsu Nupe and the academic community on the death of one of Nigeria’s leading scholars in the field of sciences.

President Buhari expressed the belief that Prof Bida’s pioneering role in sparking the interest of many Nigerians in the field of veterinary medicine, impactful research publications and tenacity for knowledge-sharing, helped in grooming many quality experts in the field at home and beyond.

He said that the late professor’s outstanding contributions to the development of science will be long remembered, hoping that his peers in the academic community will build on his legacy.

President Buhari prayed almighty Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the deceased and grant his family and friends the fortitude to bear the loss.

