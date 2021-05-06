Umahi inaugurates 23-man committee to implement USAID action plan in Ebonyi

Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi has inaugurated a 23-man steering committee to develop a gender plan of action to expand women participation in the transformation committee.

According to him, the committee is expected to come up with inputs that will guide the preparation of state actions, matching technical and financial support and also ensure that the plans integrate analysis from other United States Agency for International Development (USAID) programmes.

Inaugurating the transformation committee to steer the implementation of the plan, Umahi said the USAID programme dwells on accountability, transparency and effectiveness in governance.

The governor who was represented by his deputy, Dr Kelechi Igwe, identified lack of transparency, accountability and effectiveness in the conduct of government business as the bane of most countries of the world.

“I believe it is the transparent ways we have conducted the affairs of government that made USAID find Ebonyi worthy to participate in this special programme,” he said.

He also noted that the programme will deepen and strengthen government engagements in activities that will boost the integrity of governance in the states and local government areas of implementation.

Umahi then commended USAID for the initiative and assured that Ebonyi will make maximum use of the programme.

The Principal Secretary to the governor, Chief Clement Nweke explained that Ebonyi State government attaches importance to the programme, adding that the governor has carefully selected members of the committee from line ministries and agencies.

In his acceptance speech the chairman of the Committee and Secretary to Ebonyi State Government, Dr Kenneth Ugbala thanked the governor for considering them worthy to serve in the committee.

He gave an assurance that they will carry out the assignment with every sincerity of heart for the benefit of the state.

Recall that Ebonyi was selected as one of the six states for the implementation of an action plan for state-to-state activities by USAID and it is expected to last for a period of five years.

