Kidnappers kill policeman, abduct government official, others in Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has confirmed that a policeman was shot dead by suspected kidnappers at Ibara-Orile, in Abeokuta Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking with the Nigerian Tribune in a telephone chat, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said that the team was ambushed by the kidnappers with the connivance of an insider.

The kidnappers were reported to have abducted another policeman and three others, including a couple and an official of the state government.

This development is coming up days after three traders and a commercial vehicle driver were kidnapped at Olubo village in Imeko Afon area of the state.

It was learnt that the couple wanted to establish a fish farm in the area, and had sought the assistance of an expert in the Ministry who accompanied them to the location.

The policemen were attached to the couple to provide security cover, but unfortunately, one of them was shot dead while the other was whisked away by the kidnappers alongside the couple and the state official.

The kidnappers are yet to reach out to the families of the victims for any ransom payment.

However, Oyeyemi, vowed that those behind the act would be brought to book, saying the whole act was more of a conspiracy.

He said, “The way the thing happened is more or less like a conspiracy from an insider. The man was ambushed his orderly was shot.

“We are on it. The command is doing everything to make sure that we get those that are behind that act.

“A policeman was shot and killed; that means those people who did it have murdered sleep and would not sleep again.

“We will not rest until we fish them out one after the other no matter who they are.”

