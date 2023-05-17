The Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), said it has so far spent N19 billion out of the N30.2bn appropriated for the renovation of the National Assembly complex.

Executive Secretary FCDA, Engr Shehu Ahmad disclosed this to newsmen in Abuja.

He said the project which cost N30.2 billion was approved by the president in 2020 but the amount was released in 2022.

Ahmad said, “The renovation of the 9th National Assembly contract was awarded at the cost of N30.2 billion in 2022 following President Buhari’s approval, the money was released in 2022.

“We have so far spent N19 billion naira on the renovation which is expected to be completed in August 2023.”

He also said: “Infrastructure development is not a bane of Abuja alone, but a national problem. As it is, funding for infrastructure in Nigeria currently runs into trillions of naira and Abuja, as we all know, gets funding for infrastructure projects from the national budget which is not enough.

“That is why the FCT Administration is engaging the private sector through the land for infrastructure swap like we have in Gwagwa District and we are looking at other Districts like Buru Shareti where we have received interest”.

He explained that through the goodwill of the FCT Minister, several efforts have started to change the trend in the delivery of infrastructure to help realise the dreams of the founding fathers of the city, adding that with more political will, a lot can still be done towards the inclusive and rapid development of the city.

According to him, almost about 18 projects proposals are before the Federal Executive Council (FEC), out of which 9 are being processed as approvals have been given for the award of contracts, which are going to be delivered in the phase of sequence, in line with the policy of executing infrastructure of most impact on the city.

He disclosed that on Monday, it got FEC’s approval for the revised estimated total cost of the contract for the construction and equipping of 220-Bed Gwarimpa District Hospital (Phase I) at

Plot 79 Sector Centre E, Gwarimpa District, Abuja, awarded to Messrs Mabelt Construction Company Limited at the total cost of N5,652,680,046.09.





He added that approval for the revised estimated contract for the construction of three Solid Waste Transfer Stations at Mpape, Apo and Kubwa in the FCT, awarded to Messrs Goodness International Resources Limited, at the total cost of N6,230,103,458.37.

Similarly, he disclosed approval for the Award of contract for the provision of Electric Power and Water supply to Apo-Tafyi Federal Integrated Staff Housing site, awarded to Messrs Olivec Ventures Limited, at the total cost of N3,578,679,582.19.

Furthermore, he said: “Approval for the award of contract for the construction of Access Road and Car Park for Abuja Light Rail at Stadium and Kukwaba Stations, awarded to Messrs Datum Construction Engineering Limited

N4,600,479,947.25 at the cost.

“Approval for the award of contract for the construction of Access Road and Car Park for Abuja Light Rail at Stadium and Kukwaba Stations… – Approval for the Award of contract for the construction of 15km Road from A2 Junction(Abuja-Lokoja Road) to Pai in Kwali Area Council, FCT, awarded to Messrs COAN (West Africa) Limited, at the cost of N11,584,613,858,.61.

“Approval for the award of contract for the construction of Nanda-Pandagi-Dangara-Agyena Road, FCT Abuja, awarded to Messrs COAN (West Africa)Limited, at the cost of N9,133,302,039.00”.