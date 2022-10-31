Umahi bans use of schools, markets for political campaigns in Ebonyi

The Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi has banned political parties from using schools and market areas for political campaigns in the state.

According to the governor, the political party members always defecate and litter these areas.

Umahi disclosed this during the 2023 budget citizens’ input held at the State Ecumenical Centre, Abakaliki, on Monday.

The governor further banned the use of motorcycles beyond 7 pm in the state.

According to him, the ban will reduce insecurity in the state as unknown gunmen are using motorcycles to commit atrocities, killing people.

He said, “I want HAG to come up with an executive order banning the presence of motorcycles in every part of Ebonyi State from 7 pm to 6 am.

“All the unknown gunmen are using motorcycles, so if you want to use a motorcycle use it before 7 pm.

“We have to do everything possible to secure your lives. My very good friend who was part of the construction of this place was killed yesterday night at Nssuka by unknown gunmen. Many people have been lost in this state in this kind of wickedness.

“When we take certain decisions because we have to take them, it is the responsibility of every government to protect lives and properties.”

Reacting to people’s reaction that Ebubeagu should be disbanded, he said “Those kicking for the ban of Ebubeagu should go and sit down because Ebubeagu has come to stay. If any of them are caught by any Ebubeagu person, I throw the person into prison.”

“That’s what the law says. But you can be castigating them on Facebook. If you come here they will catch you to go and prove what you have been saying about them.

“There is a law for that. They are empowered to arrest and hand over immediately to the police, and they will continue to do that,” he said.

The governor also noted that his government will not tolerate hate speech and falsehood in the state.

“We are going to set up a legal committee. Whether you are campaigning or not, whether you are APC or not and you dish out hate speech, we will go and test you in court.

“Freedom of speech does not amount to falsehood. It doesn’t amount to hate speeches. We have a law on that. If the Federal Government will not implement their law, we will implement our own here.

“From the 1st of November no rallies in schools whether primary or secondary schools and I will explain.

“If you must hold rallies there you must apply to the commissioner for education. The commissioner must give you approval because when you do rallies in these schools the sheets that are defecated there, pure water and everything, who cleans it?”

He further said, “Billboard that APGA people are crying about, started in Anambra state our own will not be different. You pay billboard there you come here you pay billboard including APC. “There will be an executive order on this, if you like you go to court and challenge it we will continue till it reaches Supreme Court. We are setting aside money to try every matter so that if you are talking about what you do not know the long arm of the law catch up with you.”