Police confirm arrest of 21 for various criminal offences in Oyo

Police have confirmed the arrest of 21 suspects for various criminal offences including hijacking of vehicles, armed robbery, illegal possession of firearms and other related vices.

The suspects were found in possession of firearms, military uniforms, and a truckload of motor engines of different brands.

Parading the suspects before the newsmen on Monday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso stated that a syndicate that specialized in the hijacking of trucks loaded with goods was apprehended with automobile engines worth N20 million.

Osifeso added that the suspects were apprehended after attacking one Jamiu Abdulahi and stealing his Mistubishi Canter bus.

The suspects, according to the police were arrested in their hideout at the Iyana Offa area, Ibadan with 40 pieces of a vehicle engine and one Mazda bus with registration number KJA 777 XC and one Bajaj motorcycle which they used for the criminal activity were recovered from the suspects.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

In a similar development, the police discovered a make-shift armoury/criminal hideout at Oki Village off Iseyin/Ibadan road.

At the criminal hideout, the following items were recovered: 194 pieces of live AK ammunition, five pairs of military camouflage, one small Itel cell phone, one cutlass, four hoes and three torches.

Also, the police intercepted a criminal gang whose mode of operation was to disguise as military officers by wearing military uniforms and other accoutrements to attack and rob unsuspecting members of the public at Ajoda and Egbeda axis in Ibadan.





At the time of arrest, according to the police report, the suspects were adorned in military gear for their operation.

The prime suspect, (name withheld) at the time of arrest had in his possession a single barrel gun.