Nigeria records 503 new COVID-19 cases, total now 29,789

CoronavirusTop News
By Tribune Online
Nigeria records 503 cases

Nigeria has recorded 503 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 29,789.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known via its Twitter handle on Sunday.

“On the 7th of July 2020, 503 new confirmed cases and 15 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 29879 cases have been confirmed, 12108 cases have been discharged and 669 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 503 new cases are reported from 20 states; Lagos-153, Ondo-76, Edo-54, FCT-41, Enugu-37, Rivers-30, Benue-24, Osun-20, Kaduna-15, Kwara-13, Abia-9, Borno-8, Plateau-6, Taraba-5, Ogun-3, Kano-3, Kebbi-2, Nasarawa-2, Bayelsa-1, Gombe-1,” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos11,5209,6961,691133
FCT2,3221,59669135
Oyo1,53070081119
Edo1,48955588054
Delta1,28585340725
Kano1,2711901,02952
Rivers1,23539679643
Ogun1,05037765221
Kaduna88329158012
Katsina62816444123
Borno5557344834
Ondo55040612420
Gombe52112038021
Bauchi5161948512
Ebonyi503714266
Plateau46020524114
Enugu41815225511
Abia4001792183
Imo352283618
Jigawa318030810
Kwara2971261629
Bayelsa26911613716
Nasarawa2341131138
Osun198107847
Sokoto1531212516
Niger12228877
Benue12180356
Akwa Ibom11238713
Adamawa9921717
Kebbi8616637
Zamfara760715
Anambra737579
Yobe612518
Ekiti453402
Taraba2716110
Kogi5032
Cross River5131

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Journalists Barred As Panel Grills Magu In Aso Rock
The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, is currently being grilled by a panel set up to investigate alleged infractions against him… Read Full Story

Hushpuppi Hires Michael Jackson’s Former Lawyer To Represent Him In Court
Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi, a suspected internet fraudster and Instagram celebrity, who was arrested recently has reportedly hired a former lawyer to Michael Jackson, Mark Geragos, to represent him in court… Read Full Story

COVID-19: Trump Govt Threatens Foreign Students With Expulsion
International students who are pursuing degrees in the United States will have to leave the country or risk deportation if their universities switch to online-only courses, Immigration and Customs Enforcement… Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

STAY STRONGER, LONGER AND SATISFY MADAM LIKE NEVER BEFORE WITH THIS NATURAL SUPPLEMENTS WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS. CLICK NOW.

SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE

AT LAST! QUICK RELEASE AND SMALL CUCUMBER FINALLY OVER.SCREW IYAWO HARD ALL NIGHT LONG TILL SHE SCREAMS YOUR NAME BECAUSE OF YOUR NEW LONG LASTING BIG STRONG HEAVENLY DICK

You might also like
Top News

COVID-19: NCDC confirms 575 new cases, total now 29,286

Coronavirus

With nearly 700,000 COVID-19 cases, India is third worst-hit

Coronavirus

Nigeria records 544 new cases of COVID-19, total now 28,711

Latest News

WHO stops hydroxychloroquine, lopinavir/ritonavir treatment for COVID-19

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More