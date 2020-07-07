Nigeria records 503 new COVID-19 cases, total now 29,789

Nigeria has recorded 503 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 29,789.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known via its Twitter handle on Sunday.

“On the 7th of July 2020, 503 new confirmed cases and 15 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 29879 cases have been confirmed, 12108 cases have been discharged and 669 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 503 new cases are reported from 20 states; Lagos-153, Ondo-76, Edo-54, FCT-41, Enugu-37, Rivers-30, Benue-24, Osun-20, Kaduna-15, Kwara-13, Abia-9, Borno-8, Plateau-6, Taraba-5, Ogun-3, Kano-3, Kebbi-2, Nasarawa-2, Bayelsa-1, Gombe-1,” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 11,520 9,696 1,691 133 FCT 2,322 1,596 691 35 Oyo 1,530 700 811 19 Edo 1,489 555 880 54 Delta 1,285 853 407 25 Kano 1,271 190 1,029 52 Rivers 1,235 396 796 43 Ogun 1,050 377 652 21 Kaduna 883 291 580 12 Katsina 628 164 441 23 Borno 555 73 448 34 Ondo 550 406 124 20 Gombe 521 120 380 21 Bauchi 516 19 485 12 Ebonyi 503 71 426 6 Plateau 460 205 241 14 Enugu 418 152 255 11 Abia 400 179 218 3 Imo 352 283 61 8 Jigawa 318 0 308 10 Kwara 297 126 162 9 Bayelsa 269 116 137 16 Nasarawa 234 113 113 8 Osun 198 107 84 7 Sokoto 153 12 125 16 Niger 122 28 87 7 Benue 121 80 35 6 Akwa Ibom 112 38 71 3 Adamawa 99 21 71 7 Kebbi 86 16 63 7 Zamfara 76 0 71 5 Anambra 73 7 57 9 Yobe 61 2 51 8 Ekiti 45 3 40 2 Taraba 27 16 11 0 Kogi 5 0 3 2 Cross River 5 1 3 1

