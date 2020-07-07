Nigeria records 503 new COVID-19 cases, total now 29,789

Nigeria has recorded 503 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 29,789.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known via its Twitter handle on Sunday.
“On the 7th of July 2020, 503 new confirmed cases and 15 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.
“Till date, 29879 cases have been confirmed, 12108 cases have been discharged and 669 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 503 new cases are reported from 20 states; Lagos-153, Ondo-76, Edo-54, FCT-41, Enugu-37, Rivers-30, Benue-24, Osun-20, Kaduna-15, Kwara-13, Abia-9, Borno-8, Plateau-6, Taraba-5, Ogun-3, Kano-3, Kebbi-2, Nasarawa-2, Bayelsa-1, Gombe-1,” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|11,520
|9,696
|1,691
|133
|FCT
|2,322
|1,596
|691
|35
|Oyo
|1,530
|700
|811
|19
|Edo
|1,489
|555
|880
|54
|Delta
|1,285
|853
|407
|25
|Kano
|1,271
|190
|1,029
|52
|Rivers
|1,235
|396
|796
|43
|Ogun
|1,050
|377
|652
|21
|Kaduna
|883
|291
|580
|12
|Katsina
|628
|164
|441
|23
|Borno
|555
|73
|448
|34
|Ondo
|550
|406
|124
|20
|Gombe
|521
|120
|380
|21
|Bauchi
|516
|19
|485
|12
|Ebonyi
|503
|71
|426
|6
|Plateau
|460
|205
|241
|14
|Enugu
|418
|152
|255
|11
|Abia
|400
|179
|218
|3
|Imo
|352
|283
|61
|8
|Jigawa
|318
|0
|308
|10
|Kwara
|297
|126
|162
|9
|Bayelsa
|269
|116
|137
|16
|Nasarawa
|234
|113
|113
|8
|Osun
|198
|107
|84
|7
|Sokoto
|153
|12
|125
|16
|Niger
|122
|28
|87
|7
|Benue
|121
|80
|35
|6
|Akwa Ibom
|112
|38
|71
|3
|Adamawa
|99
|21
|71
|7
|Kebbi
|86
|16
|63
|7
|Zamfara
|76
|0
|71
|5
|Anambra
|73
|7
|57
|9
|Yobe
|61
|2
|51
|8
|Ekiti
|45
|3
|40
|2
|Taraba
|27
|16
|11
|0
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
|Cross River
|5
|1
|3
|1
