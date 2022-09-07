Uganda landslides kill at least 15 amid heavy rains

Landslides triggered by heavy rain have killed at least 15 people – mostly women and children – in Kasese, in western Uganda. (BBC)

Some homes were also washed away by flood waters that tore through the area located on the foothills of the Rwenzori mountains.

A spokesperson for the Uganda Red Cross says six people were injured in the landslides in Rukoki following torrential rains.

A yet-to-be-ascertained number of people are feared missing.

The region is prone to landslides and saw three people killed last week in the Bundibugyo district.

The rainy season, which normally starts in August, has this year resulted in devastation in parts of the country.

Early last month, at least 24 people died after rivers in eastern Uganda burst their banks.

Several parts of East Africa have experienced severe weather this year, from long droughts to destructive rains and flooding.

