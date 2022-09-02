Uchegbulam declares for NFF President

Former First Vice President of the Nigerian Football Association, Mazi Amanze Uchegbulam has declared his interest to succeed Amaju Pinnick as the next President of the association.

Uchegbulam, currently the Chairman of the Imo Football Association declared his intention before ex-players, board members, Journalists, and supporters at the FA office in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

He lamented the deplorable state of football in the country even as he pledged his commitment to return Nigeria to the world stage.

Uchegbulam said “In a football match, you wait for the referee to signal the commencement of the game officially, now that the contest has been declared open, I hereby declare my interest to become the next NFF President, to restore the image of football administration in Nigeria.

He said that his declaration for the position is in response to a motion moved in May 2022 by the Imo Football Association FA congress that he should view for the position.

He said: ” I have consulted widely and have the support of family. I have decided to contest for the position as clamoured by all”.

Amanze declared his age to be 68 years and not 74 years as bandied by some people, saying since he was elected First Vice President, his age has not changed even as he called for accuracy.

He said “nobody is happy with the current state of the league, it is almost moribund, and we need to get people who understand football administration to fix it. We need to restore transparency, and image of the NFF, ensure prompt payment of referees and match Commissioners, it is time to bring the best and I guarantee you that in four years under my watch, you all will be proud of NFF”

He assured that if he handle the football administration for four years, Nigerians will thank him because he is known for transparency and work, adding that it is time to get back the NFF of our pride”, Uchegbulam said.

He said: “I served in CAF for 12 years and handled 33 cases and none of the verdicts has been faulted to date because I operate above board. I have worked with different Chairmen and I know what works. I will reactivate the under 13, 15 teams where we discovered the likes of Kelechi Iheanacho”.

Amanze insisted that there is a need to domesticate the Statutes to end litigations in court adding that it is time Nigerians put the administration of football in the hands of technocrats.

According to him under his watch, Nigeria will develop and use local coaches, enough foreign coaches who are not on the ground and don’t give good results. Amanze Uchegbulam is the man, make me the NFF President and I will make you proud as Nigerians”.

