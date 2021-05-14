Uche Pedro, Efe Omoregbe, Debola Lagos, Aramide, Ayo Animashaun, others storm OSMD network summit season two

Top Nigerian dignitaries attended the second edition of the Oyo Si Ma Dun (OSMD) network summit which recently took place at Mauve 21 event center, Oyo State.

With the theme ‘Content as the new oil: The place of the pacesetter’, different industry professionals ranging from business, music, comedy and the likes took various opanel sessions to inspire the younger generation on the importance of content and monetisation.

The annual event, founded by the CEO Sodium Group, Abisoye Fagade, had in attendance, people such as Honourable Shina Peller, Tolu Ogunlesi, Gbenga Adeyinka, Debola Lagos, Ayo Animashaun, Samuel ‘Big Sam’ Olatunji, Efe Omorogbe, Aramide, Kokun Foundation Olugbuyi Ogunnaike, Bhadmus Abdulakeem, Peteru Comedian, Dr Smile, Uche Pedro and the likes.

Speaking on the event, Fagade said, “We live in an ever-changing world, the only constant thing is change. We owe it to ourselves to be abreast of these changes, adjust and hence position ourselves at the forefront of the new era.

“The saying, ‘content is king’, should not be paid lip service to. We have to take a look at what content is, what opportunities are available in that market, how to harness these opportunities as individuals and more especially as a state.

“Ibadan used to be the pacesetter and I feel that we are not standing at advantage anymore so I feel that our youth here need to open up their mind so that they can see beyond their current status, the way the youths are thinking these days, they rely mostly on handouts and people giving them something and I feel in Ibadan, we can do better”.

During the event, where the essence and increased rate in the consumption of content were extensively discussed, young entrepreneurs were given the opportunity to discuss, question and network with established brand owners on the advantages and disadvantages of going into certain businesses. Some entrepreneurs also won cash prizes ranging from N100,000 to N250,000 to support their businesses.

