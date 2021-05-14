Disappearance of player worries Heartland FC Owerri

The management of Heartland FC, Owerri, has raised an alarm over the disappearance and alleged transfer of one of its players Nnoshiri Samuel, to Kastina United.

In a statement from the club licensing officer, Nze Tonnex, made available to journalists in Owerri, he said the player was duly registered with the club, with his clearance fee fully paid and salaries/bonuses paid up to date before his disappearance.

The club expressed worries that due process was not followed such as placing the club on notice, nor did Katsina United contact them before the transfer.

He said: “We remain resolute in seeking justice and cannot afford to lose a player in whom we have invested so much.”

The management informed Katsina United or any club playing Samuel Nnoshiri, that he was not duly transferred to them, and as such ineligible to play.

They appealed to the dispute resolution mechanism of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) to ensure that justice “is not only done but is seen to have been done.”

According to them, the club had endured tough moment induced by Covid-19 and FIFA imposed transfer ban and can ill-afford to lose a player in whom they had invested so much in.

The club stated their resolve not to have anybody, club or organisation shortchange them.

“Nnoshiri is our player, we have written to the authorities and will stop at nothing until we achieve redress”, Chukwu stressed.