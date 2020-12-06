Ubiaja vigilante group kills one robber, arrests three others

The gallantry of a local vigilante group at Ubiaja, Esan South-East Local Government Area of Edo State, paid off early Sunday morning as the group gunned down a member of a robbery gang and arrested three other members of the gang during an operation.

Tribune Online gathered that the gang of robbers attacked the Ogbeide Medical Centre in Ubiaja and responding to the distress call raised while the robbery operation was going on, the vigilante, led by Chief Oniha, immediately moved to the scene and engaged the robbers in a gun duel.

In the ensuing exchange of gunfire, one of the robbers was killed and three others were arrested.

It was further gathered that the dead robber hailed from Irrua, Esan Central Local Government Area, while the others who were arrested are Ubiaja.

The corpse of the dead robber and the arrested members were said to have been taken to the police station in the locality, just as the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Johnson Kokumo, was said to have sent a personal commendation message to the vigilantes and Chief Oniha for a job well done.

