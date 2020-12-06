We accept PDP’s defeat with dignity, sportsmanship, Bauchi gov declares

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed said that he has accepted the defeat of the PDP in the Dass State Assembly by-election won by the APC in good faith describing the outcome as the will of God.

The Governor in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mukhtar Gidado also enjoined PDP members and supporters to accept the defeat with dignity and sportsmanship.

The governor who described the lost of the PDP as a will of God, encouraged party faithfuls not to be divided by the temporary setback.

Bala Mohammed while observing that, the loss is a lesson for all, noted that, as warriors, both his government and PDP need to plan to regain their lost ground with chivalry, tactics and team work.

The Governor stated that, “All praise and adoration belong to Allah. The loss of our party is a lesson for all of us, but no one is to be blamed.”

He went down memory lane stating that, “Remember we lost 21 House of Assembly seats and 3 Senate seats in 2019 but Allah gave us victory in the gubernatorial election.

Let us not play to the gallery by indulging in blame game, internal rancor, accusations and mistrust.”

The Governor therefore appreciated all the dogged PDP Members for their support and contributions towards ensuring the success of his administration.

It will be recalled that the INEC Returning Officer for the by-election, Prof Ahmed Mohammed late Saturday night declared the APC candidate in the by-election, Bala Ali Lukshi as winner defeating the PDP candidate, Bala Wandi.

