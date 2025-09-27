Ubah Dare speaks on indigenous Afrobeats’ Global Dominance

For decades, Nigeria has stood as the cradle of musical innovation in Africa, producing legends whose voices and rhythms travelled far beyond the continent. That legacy is now being redefined by a new wave of Afrobeats and indigenous artists, whose bold creativity, cultural pride, and street-rooted authenticity are reshaping the global soundscape.

What distinguishes this new movement is its unapologetic embrace of indigenous languages, rhythms, and storytelling. While pioneers such as Fela Kuti and, more recently, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Davido opened the door to international recognition, younger artists are blending their cultural roots with global influences in ways that feel both fresh and deeply Nigerian.

From Lagos to London, Port Harcourt to Paris, indigenous voices are breaking boundaries. Street anthems laced with Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa, and Pidgin English are going viral on TikTok, dominating Spotify playlists, and inspiring dance moves from Harlem to Havana. The world is no longer just listening to Afrobeats—it is moving to its rhythms, adopting its slang, and even embracing its fashion.

Behind the catchy beats lies a deeper message: cultural preservation. At a time when mainstream pop often erases local identity, Nigeria’s new stars are proving that authenticity sells. Their success demonstrates that musicians do not have to dilute their sound to appeal internationally. By staying true to their cultural DNA, they resonate more powerfully, even across oceans.

Industry leaders are taking note of this transformation. One of them is Ubah Dare, popularly known as Dre Cesar, a music executive, talent manager, and founder of Dre Cesar Management Company. His years of experience in Nigeria’s music and entertainment industry have established him as one of the country’s fast-rising management executives.

Over time, Cesar has worked with a diverse array of artists including CDQ, Davido, Small Doctor, Reminisce, Wande Coal, Bad BoyTimz, Skiibii, Savage, Ohla, Jah Bless, 9ice, Singah, Jaywillz, Xbusta, and Lynox. Most recently, his company collaborated with international powerhouse Warner Music UK as a content creator and supplier in West Africa on a talent-based project.

Reflecting on the rise of indigenous artistry, Cesar said: “This new wave is proof that the streets and our cultural roots are the real engine of Afrobeats’ global power. As talent managers, our role is to nurture that authenticity and make sure it connects with the world without losing its soul.”

The growing appetite for indigenous Afrobeats also underscores Nigeria’s emergence as a cultural exporter. Music once confined to local parties and radio airwaves now features prominently in global playlists, Hollywood soundtracks, and international fashion trends.

