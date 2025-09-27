Imole Connect: Glo, Osun Govt partner on CUG lines for civil servants

Digital solutions provider, Globacom, has partnered the Osun State Government to provision 20,000 closed user group lines for civil servants, local government staff, teachers and political appointees in the state.

Tagged “Imole Connect”, the special lines will enhance seamless communication among the indicated personnel.

At the launch of the scheme on Wednesday in Osogbo, capital of the state, Governor Ademola Adeleke thanked Globacom for its commitment to the partnership and its investment in supporting Osun State’s digital transformation.

He expressed delight that the initiative would bridge communication gap as well as improve efficiency and enhance productivity of civil servants and allied teams.

The scheme, he said, would strengthen communication within the public service and enhance the ease with which government businesses in Osun State are carried out.

“With the launch of 20,000 Glo Imole Connect lines today, we are taking a bold step towards improving our public servants’ linkage across the State. These lines, operating under a closed user group (CUG) arrangement, come with significantly reduced call and data rates”, he noted.

According to him, “one of the challenges in public governance has always been the difficulty of seamless communication. Information does not always move quickly or efficiently and this has often led to avoidable delays and disconnections between agencies and officers across different levels. With this new arrangement, I am confident that we will begin to close those gaps and work in closer alignment”.

In his speech, Globacom’s National Head, Enterprise Business Group, Mr. Adeniyi Odejobi, disclosed that the company was prepared to assist the state in the delivery of its services to the people by ensuring smooth communication among ministries, departments and agencies.

He explained that, “Globacom has transformed from being just a telecommunications company to being a digital solutions provider where we offer enterprise solutions to large organisations, government and public sector organisations to enhance digital economy and enhance the operations of smart cities in some sub nationals.”

